Cytokinetics, Incorporated to Post FY2027 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.46) per share.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CYTK

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $72.24 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,120,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after buying an additional 736,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.