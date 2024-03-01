CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

CBAY stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $243,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $243,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 145,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

