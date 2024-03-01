CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $94,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

