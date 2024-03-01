CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $284,991,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.68. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

