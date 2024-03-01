CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $226,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,406,000 after buying an additional 109,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.88.

Snowflake Stock Down 18.2 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $188.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average is $178.02. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

