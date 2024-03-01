CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $217,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

EQT Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

