CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Sunoco by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,171,000 after purchasing an additional 126,626 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sunoco Stock Up 2.1 %

SUN opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 92.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

