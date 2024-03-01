CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 416 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

AKAM opened at $110.92 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.71. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

