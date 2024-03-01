CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $83.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $86.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

