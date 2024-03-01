CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mosaic by 41.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 94,063 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 22.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,570,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,904,000 after purchasing an additional 292,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Mosaic by 278.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 426,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 313,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.9 %

Mosaic stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

