CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

