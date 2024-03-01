CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 200 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $187.22 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,249 shares of company stock worth $927,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

