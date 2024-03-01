Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.4 %

CW stock opened at $236.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $240.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

