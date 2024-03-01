CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

CCLP stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $282.56 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

