CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $350.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.24.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $324.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

