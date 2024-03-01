Critical Review: LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) & Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZF)

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LiveWire Group and Isuzu Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Isuzu Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveWire Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.05%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group -288.11% -43.28% -35.43% Isuzu Motors N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares LiveWire Group and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Isuzu Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveWire Group and Isuzu Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group $38.02 million 49.97 -$109.55 million ($0.53) -17.70 Isuzu Motors N/A N/A N/A $132.79 0.10

Isuzu Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveWire Group. LiveWire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isuzu Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats LiveWire Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines. The company also supplies diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and logistics management activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Yokohama-shi, Japan.

