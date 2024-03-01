Critical Analysis: Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) and Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $15.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 55.9%. Albertsons Companies pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.71% 83.38% 6.65% Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Axfood AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Albertsons Companies and Axfood AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Axfood AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus target price of $25.56, suggesting a potential upside of 26.08%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Axfood AB (publ).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Axfood AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $77.65 billion 0.15 $1.51 billion $2.34 8.66 Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $20.44 1.31

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albertsons Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Axfood AB (publ) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores. It operates stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and pharmacies, in-store branded coffee shops, adjacent fuel centers, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

