Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 215,364 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,936,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 140,255 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,162,750.25.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Yat Tung Lam sold 315,601 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $7,236,730.93.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $2,752,100.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Yat Tung Lam sold 46,321 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,043,148.92.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Yat Tung Lam sold 407 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $9,157.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Yat Tung Lam sold 130,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $2,772,900.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Yat Tung Lam sold 270,980 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $5,186,557.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $190,900.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 2,227 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $44,540.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Yat Tung Lam sold 104,902 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $2,101,187.06.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,191,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

