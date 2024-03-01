Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.19.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

