Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

