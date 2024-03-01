Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.22. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

