Corton Capital Inc. Takes $326,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.17. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.68 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

