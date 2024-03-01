Corton Capital Inc. Takes $302,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $118.54 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

