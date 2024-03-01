Corton Capital Inc. Sells 3,442 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,028,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 3.5 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

