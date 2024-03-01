Corton Capital Inc. Sells 30,115 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 30,115 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.4 %

AAL opened at $15.68 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

