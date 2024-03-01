Corton Capital Inc. Sells 2,518 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Report on Greenbrier Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.