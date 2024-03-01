Corton Capital Inc. Sells 2,186 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Quarry LP grew its stake in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in BILL by 178.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Shares of BILL stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63, a PEG ratio of 179.81 and a beta of 1.74. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
