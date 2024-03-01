Corton Capital Inc. Sells 1,927 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $133.27 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

