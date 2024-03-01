Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $87.59 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

