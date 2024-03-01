Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 372.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 29,550.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,001 shares of company stock worth $586,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

