Corton Capital Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 276.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

NYSE:IVR opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.