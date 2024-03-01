Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,441 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $2,883,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 108.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 546.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AWK opened at $118.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.49.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

