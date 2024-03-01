Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 185 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 2.4 %

TPL opened at $1,575.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,521.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,683.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,000.00.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

