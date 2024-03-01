Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,734 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,734 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,978,000 after purchasing an additional 485,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,575 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SUM opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.