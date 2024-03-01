Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 2,103 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $93.52 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,868. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Barclays lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.