Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 12,685 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

ROIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

