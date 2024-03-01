Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

