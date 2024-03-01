Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,661 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 30,115 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

