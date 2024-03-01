Corton Capital Inc. Invests $302,000 in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

