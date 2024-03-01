Corton Capital Inc. Invests $270,000 in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcellx by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 24.56% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,066.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

