Corton Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,499,000 after purchasing an additional 376,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,438,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

