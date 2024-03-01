Corton Capital Inc. Grows Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 58.2% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 999,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 9.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 112,887 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 212.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,369 shares of company stock worth $669,505 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

