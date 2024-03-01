Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 185 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,575.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,521.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,683.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,000.00.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

