Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 17,960 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

