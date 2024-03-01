Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 17,314 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

