Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 11.0% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 25.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Navigator stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

