Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

