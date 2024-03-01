Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of BKR opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

