Corton Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,640 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,410 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.35. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

