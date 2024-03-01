Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

